Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of PSquare’s wife, Lola Omotayo, has clocked the milestone age of 50

The celebrity wife turned the new age on September 2, 2022, to the joy of her many fans on social media

Socialite and wife of Peter Okoye, Lola Omotayo, clocked the big 50 on September 2, 2022, and she celebrated it with her fans on social media.

In classic celebrity style, the beautiful mother of two donned two different and elegant looks for her special day.

Check out the looks below:

Look 1: Lola in red

For the start of her special day, the ivory beauty shared some breathtaking photos of herself in a ruffle dress.

The maxi number was first paired with a wide-brimmed hat and blonde hair before she switched things up for a red tiara, an elaborate neckpiece and this time, she wore dark hair.

Look 2: Lola in black

She ditched the ruffled gown for a feathered look in black for her second look.

The sequin and feather look featured a tulle train on the side. Here, she sported a sleek high bun with gold jewellery. She wore soft glam makeup.

Check out the photos below:

