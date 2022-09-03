Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana, recently shared a video of an outfit that has left social media buzzing

The billionaire who is currently somewhere abroad stepped out in a tuxedo worn over a plaid skirt

Several internet users have taken to his comment section to hail Cubana, who tagged himself 'Pablo'

Kilts may not be a Nigerian thing but Obi Cubana's recent video shows that Nigerian men can pull off the look and effortlessly too!

The billionaire businessman took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself sporting an interesting look.

The billionaire businessman stepped out in a green skirt. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

In the video, he is seen stepping out of a large building dressed a green plaid pleated kilt which he paired with a tuxedo, white socks and some high-platform black leather shoes.

Sharing the video, he captioned:

"On a day like this; I reflect. I look back. I shake my head. I move on! Don Pablo."

Check out the video below:

