In July of 2021, Balenciaga unveiled its new Fall 2021 campaign images featuring singer Justin Bieber

The singer posed in an oversized leather jacket, sporting a bag and a new sneaker silhouette, the DIY Runner Sneakers

However, photoshopped images of Bieber wearing 'bottle slippers' has since gone viral on social media

Images of a hilariously designed pair of 'waterbottle slippers' spotted on Justin Bieber have gone viral on social media, sparking funny comments.

While there are claims that it is a new design by Balenciaga, they are untrue.

Balenciaga unveiled new Fall 2021 campaign images on July 26 of last year, featuring a clean-shaven Bieber, according to GQ.

In the images, the singer an oversized leather jacket and toting a handbag and a new sneaker silhouette.

However, some mischief makers got creative with their imaginations and came up with the bottle slippers, which have since gone viral.

Check out the original design alongside the photoshopped image:

The photoshopped version has gone viral. Credit: @ijeomadaisy, fashionista.com

Source: UGC

Social media users react to photoshopped Balenciaga slippers

nikkilaoye:

"Nahh this must be a joke "

dareynow:

"Boarding house levels."

kanoel_fabrics:

"How much are they selling it? Our people go still buy. Lol."

justwilliesamuel:

"End time design."

onyidu:

"This people took this design from brick layers here in Nigeria."

tom.eewa:

"Wetin come be this one now."

franniefabulous

"When your creative team is the most high."

sissy_08:

"Question?!?!? Are they comfortable?☠️"

Source: Legit.ng