Lil Nas X sure made a statement when he stepped onto the 2022 MTV VMAs black carpet on Sunday, August 28

The singer wowed many in a bold sculptural outfit, baring his torso as he swished by in a feathered ensemble

The look which saw him baring his torso featured a ballgown skirt frame and enormous headdress, which has left many with mixed feelings

Lil Nas X got social media users buzzing with reactions after he turned up for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards' black carpet sporting a dramatic Harris Reed look.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper donned a fanciful, feathery outfit, going shirtless in a showgirl-worthy Harris Reed headdress and matching hoop skirt layered atop sequined bell bottoms.

The singer sported a dramatic look to the VMAs. Credit: @lilnasx

Source: Instagram

He shared photos of the look and had his comment section flooded with compliments from his fans and colleagues.

Lil Nas X's head-turning ensemble is reminiscent of the gilded getup the same designer made for Iman’s Met Gala 2021 appearance, including the larger-than-life hat.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users vote down Lil Nas X's look

A video which captured the moment he arrived on the black carpet saw the singer holding on to his headpiece in a less than glamorous style that got social media users sharing their thoughts.

Check out some comments below:

wenjohn76:

"Lmaooooo."

marajrae:

"Uhmm no."

iamthatictr:

"People that hawk carry and sell stuff on the streets around here carry something similar like this on their head."

mrsridley082821:

"Ridiculous."

lexiannepersand:

"The vmas is the new met gala thank you."

d.valeri71:

"Feel bad for who's gonna sit behind him..."

pthammasiene12:

"If he didn’t have to hold it would be better lol."

misscarebear1384:

"People have to be so big so they can top everyone and have to most attention on them."

lbell4:

"It’s outfit fail, holding on to hat…PR person fired…the area should have been cleared like Gaga on the horse.."

nikkimgarland:

"Awkward."

joelsvibe:

"I don't think he expected to be holding that head piece all night when he decided to wear it. But then again no one ever said fashion was going to be practical when you're trying to make a statement "

imbrandonmadrid:

"He can’t even move in it. "

Nigerian lady recreates top model Iman's iconic 2021 Met Gala look, earns her applause online

A Nigerian designer, Zana Ruse, presented her final project at the fashion school she attended, and it left many people impressed.

For the project, the talented lady stepped way out of the box to create a gold ensemble heavily inspired by Iman Abdulmajid's 2021 Met Gala look.

Recall the Somalian top model left the fashion world stunned when she stepped out in an otherworldly custom brocade bustier and trousers paired with a tiered, gilded feather cage overskirt and bespoke matching headpiece.

Source: Legit.ng