A video shared online has shown the challenges some women go through to wear contact lenses

In the video, the lady is seen trying to get the contact lens to sit directly on her pupils, but it proves to be a difficult task

Several internet users have reacted to the video with mixed feelings, with some wondering why ladies go through such stress

Contact lenses have a way of switching up one's look from 0 to 100. However, getting them to stay in place can be a bit of a chore.

Photos of lady trying to fix contact lens. Credit: @emeraldfashionblog

Source: Instagram

A lady recently got a piece of the struggle pie when she decided to wear contact lenses.

In the video, she can be seen getting some assistance from another person. However, things get tricky when she tries to get the lens to sit directly on her pupil.

In what feels like an eternity for viewers, she tries unsuccessfully to get the lens in place.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady wearing contact lens

evan.ivan_:

"When the lens is not lensing."

stancefashionempire:

"Na so person go take blind."

personallymeenah:

"This is soooo scary, ladies and wahala."

hipsy_romzy:

"Fashion gone wrong she didn’t put it well though."

nwunyeurch:

"E reach to beg God."

personallymeenah:

"All these wont matter in heaven."

glamourix_textiles:

"na by force?"

