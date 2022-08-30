Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently took to social media to dazzle her fans with some new photos

The screen goddess stepped out for an event looking like a million bucks in a bedazzled gold dress that flattered her curves

Iyabo Ojo sure knows how to get her fans gushing over with love anytime she shares a new look. This time is no different.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share photos of her look to a recent event.

The movie star dazzled in the gold look. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The mother of two looked all shades of gorgeous in a corset bodice dress which featured a thigh-high opening at the front.

The heavily bejewelled dress came with a plunging neckline and some strands of beads making up the sleeves.

Check out the full look below:

Social media users compliment Iyabo Ojo's look

anike_sinature:

"Why so fine❤️❤️❤️"

iyunade_beads:

"Elegant as always ❤️❤️"

kikelomo_olatunde:

"Queen mother ❤️❤️"

isreal_lee11411:

"Hot like fire"

official_flarehair:

"The voltage is too high❤️❤️❤️"

mamaejiro1:

"See na.. Queen mother like no other."

