A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a bride on her traditional wedding day

The beautiful lady who sported a corset bodice dress is seen lying down inside a car as the outfit restricts her from sitting up

In a similar story, Ghanaian movie star, Kalsoume Sinare, got social media users buzzing with reactions over an outfit she recently wore

Looking good is good business, but as is the case with almost everything, there are downsides to keeping things glam.

A bride recently left internet users amused after she was captured lying down inside a car due to the fitting of her dress.

As is the case with most Ghanaian weddings these days, the bride sported a red bedazzled corset dress which appeared to hug her torso tightly.

It appears that because of the corset, she could not sit upright inside the car.

Check out the video below:

"No breathing space" - Reactions to Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare's outfit

In a similar story, Kalsoume Sinare recently got social media users talking following her recent outing.

The veteran Ghanaian actress was among the guests at the Anlo State Coronation of HRM Dutor Togbiga Wenya III & HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor I.

A video that captures the actress' arrival has since gone viral on social media due to her choice of ensemble.

In the trending clip, Sinare is seen arriving at the event dressed in a print skirt and white corset blouse.

Video of 70-year-old Ghanaian woman in gorgeous corset dress wows netizens

They say black don’t crack and another video has proven this to be true. Indeed, with the right glam team on your side, achieving that head-turning look comes easy.

A woman celebrating her 70th birthday has left internet users in awe after a video of her looking elegant, classy and several years younger surfaced on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen with soft glam makeup on, sporting neatly done cornrows.

The embellished mono strap orange dress is designed with a corset bodice and a one-sided leafy peplum.

