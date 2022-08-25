Talented singer, Tiwa Savage has been killing it in the Nigerian music industry for years

The mother of one who shot into the limelight in the year 2010 has come a long way both in music and style

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at her fashion journey using her music videos

African Bad Girl Tiwa Savage is one of Nigeria's most successful musicians, and her journey throughout the years is note-worthy.

Breaking into the Nigerian music scene at age 30 in the year 2010, the mother of one has remained on the music throne since then.

However, as the years passed, so did her sound and her sense of style. As witnessed in some of her music videos, the Somebody Son crooner went through a style evolution worthy of note.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at some of the ensembles the singer rocked in music videos in the last eight years.

Check them out below:

1. 2013: Conventional baddie

Still fresh on the scene, Savage delivered on the visuals for Kele Kele Love in a girlie and safe look.

In classic Beyonce style, she sported a zebra print bodysuit, flaunting her curves as she wowed fans with her dance moves.

This look, however, didn't quite leave an impression.

2. 2015: The 'Wanted' outfit

While Wanted was a hot song that got the ladies brimming with self-confidence, the visuals for the song left jaws hanging.

Savage broke the internet with her choice of an ensemble for the video shoot. She sported a skin-tone catsuit, keeping specific parts of her body covered.

Everything from the earth tone skinsuit to her provocative dance moves had internet users buzzing with mixed reactions.

3. 2017: The beach look catalogue

The curvaceous mother of one came through with the 'sweet girl' vibes for her All Over video.

In this breezy feel-good love song, we see the singer sporting some fabulous beach looks, serving the perfect vacation fashion inspiration.

4. 2020: Classy and chic

In the year 2020, Savage showed off her bad girl style in bold and statement pieces.

For Koroba music video, she went from chic and stylish to an OG baddie, sporting a head-turning leather ensemble.

5. 2021: Owning her sexiness

And for the latest visuals, the ever-amazing number with Brandy, Somebody Son, Savage owned her looks, exuding confidence in her ebony skin.

She sported an earth-tone netty ensemble, flaunting her beautiful curves.

These are some of the note-worthy looks sported by the singer over the years, and it goes without saying that she will continue to give fans a good dose of music and style.

