Veteran Nollywood actress, Asunmo Mistura, better known as Iya 2D, clocked the milestone age of 80 on August 24, 2022, to the joy of her many fans.

The movie star was obviously in high spirits over turning 80 and she was celebrated by her loved ones on social media.

Another top actress, Toyin Tomato, took to her page to celebrate the movie veteran by sharing a series of her photos and a video.

Veteran actress Iya 2D dances emergetically on 80th birthday. Photos: @iya_2d

In the clip, the celebrant was seen dressed in her best as she danced energetically despite her old age.

Iya 2D wore a peach coloured Iro and Buba outfit and paired it with a matching headgear and coral accessories around her neck as she danced to a praise song.

The celebrant was obviously filled with gratitude at clocking the milestone age as she continued to dance with so much joy.

Toyin Tomato who shared the video online, accompanied it with a caption where she showered the celebrant with praises.

See the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Iya 2D on her 80th birthday

After her dancing video was posted online, a number of fans and celebrity colleagues took to the comment section to wish her well. Read some of their comments below:

Misturaasunramu:

"Wow Mama is still looking strong and Happy as usual at 80.. More glorious years Ahead ma. Happy Birthday ma @iya_2d"

Sundayadewale7057:

"Happy Birthday to her , igba odun odun man nio, age with grace iyawa."

Subedatolabimpe:

"Happy birthday grandma llnp, May this never be your last wishes ma❤"

Bewajilov:

"Congratulations to mama."

Thetimo:

"Happy happy 80th birthday great grandma. More life in God’s health IJN ❤️❤️."

Iam_queentayo:

"Wow hdd grandma ❤️❤️God bless your new age."

Nollywoodcitadel:

"She’s so very beautiful ."

Damselcraft:

"80 looks good on you mama ❤️ LLNP inshallah."

Nice one.

Iya 2D acts like tout in hilarious comedy skit

Legit.ng reported a year ago on how Iya 2D shared a video on her official Instagram page that got her fans and followers reeling with laughter.

In the video, the actress collaborated with a young guy to act like a tout.

As a song by Naira Marley was playing in the background, the elderly woman who held a bottle in her hand while trying to fold a little piece of paper of substance was approached by another tout who acted rudely towards her.

