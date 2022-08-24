Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has taken to social media in appreciation of the almighty as she witnesses yet another birthday celebration

The PDP deputy governorship candidate flooded her official Instagram page with photos specially taken to celebrate the new age

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry gathered in her comment section to wish her a happy birthday

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, who has been blessed to witness another birthday.

The Omo Ghetto movie maker kicked off the celebration by sharing some beautiful photos that were specially taken to mark her new age.

Funke Akindele clocks 45 in style. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Without holding anything back, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate happily told her fans and followers that she clocked 45.

Check out some pre-birthday photos shared by the actress below:

The actress turned politician gave all glory to God.

On the special day, Akindele posted yet another stunning photo, and in the caption, she simply appreciated God for making the celebration possible.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

mustiphasholagbade said:

"Happy birthday darling sis."

uchejombo said:

"Happy birthday baby."

djdimplenipple said:

"Happy birthday to you Aunty Funke,God bless you ."

folagade_banks said:

"Happy birthday to you Ade ori okin! You are a great force to reckon with!! Your Hardwork and talent is such a great thing to witness in our generation and nobody can take that away from you!Lafunky you are that boss woman who deserves every of the accolades she gets and even more!! Deputy tiaaa."

celestial__ife said:

"Happy Birthday Mommaaaaa."

