A video currently trending on social media captures the moment a young lady with an interesting braided hairstyle was spotted

In the now-viral video, the lady can be seen wearing a half-braided look with the remaining part sporting a bald look

Many internet users have reacted to the video with hilarious comments, with some likening her to a Mortal Kombat character

Fashion is a form of expression and for many people, this can mean being faring and thinking outside the box.

A lady recently became an internet sensation after a video surfaced online which saw out and about in what appeared to be a market area.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by blogger, @gossipmilltv, the lady can be see dressed in a pair of distressed denim pants and a coloured thin-strap top.

While her dressing didn't seem to draw much attention, the choice of hairstyle is what has got people talking.

While the most part of her head is bald, right in the middle is a couple of whitish long braids sporting out.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of lady with unique hairstyle

mimiokeren1:

"Shes so pretty ❤️❤️❤️,African concept. I love it."

hellenbaylon:

"I love her style."

iamkingdinero2:

"Goro for mortal Kombat no do pass so."

ronaldcreative:

"Attachment is very expensive now."

official_no_worries_yrn:

"She make me remember that guy for mortal kombat."

__riamz__:

"Wait does she know what’s on her head."

xo.phiya:

"Wo braids are quite expensive."

sigal_nzewi:

"This one na okoye for black panther."

ddaniell171:

"Omo Weytin day sup for this life self because Weytin be this?"

bhadkidlloyd:

"Na jet lee wife be that ooooo."

northern_viral_tv:

"The return of mortal kombat."

