A video of a Nigerian bride showing off her dance moves during her wedding has stirred massive reactions online

In a video making rounds online, the beautiful bride whined her waist and danced happily to Kizz Daniel's trending hit song, Buga

While she danced, guests who graced her wedding ceremony were heard screaming and cheering her on

A beautiful Nigerian bride caused a stir during her wedding ceremony with her amazing hourglass figure.

Not just that, she also vibed to Kizz Daniel's Buga in a beautiful manner, and this stunned her guests.

In a heartwarming video, the beautiful bride in her wedding attire danced and whined her waists to the delight of everyone.

Curvy bride dances to Buga Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: UGC

At a point in the video, she bent down slowly while dancing, making people scream in excitement. The video was shared on Instagram by @bcr.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to sweet video

The video has stirred massive reactions from people on social media. While some people were awestruck by her amazing body, others enjoyed the dance show.

_slimfit__ wrote:

"Full option."

Giftdapriceless said:

"She is beautiful and plenty in size."

Jessicaforreal_ reacted:

"This one go quick old for house If e too much e no dey good."

Mommas_only_daughter wrote:

"Yansh wey get side mirror."

Franckounein stated:

"That niga got a lot of work to do on this sht mehnn ."

Big__caesar wrote:

"Watin be her husband lucky. Watin lucky for here I no understand ."

Officialtonymiles_ said:

"Where person want start? ."

freshoboyphotography9900 added:

"Trust issues I can't keep my eyes closed."

Mike_too_much noted:

"Problem no b now!!!"

Soulhealinghub wrote:

"Correct, Oluwa Tobi Loba! ."

Jstickz1 remarked:

"Yet the man go still cheat ooo.. when he has this full package blessings. ."

Watch the video below:

Plus-size bride in long dress shows cool hand moves as she dances on a spot with petite groom in cute video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a plus-size bride and groom slugging it out on the dancefloor at their wedding has gone viral on social media.

The couple in native attires vibed infectiously and lovingly to a song titled Pana by Nigerian singer Tekno. The petite groom was obviously the better dancer but his chubby bride added some lovely twist to their performance with an on-a-spot dance style.

In the lovely video shared by @bellanaijaweddings on Instagram, the lady in a dress that covered the floor did rapid hand moves and whined her waist to match her man's energetic back and forth moves.

Source: Legit.ng