A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a young lady's bag carrying an interesting version of brand Chanel's name

The bag, which has the designer name badly spelt, is believed to be a fake and has left social media users cracking up

Only a while ago, internet users reacted after a man shared the package he received after ordering a pair of Alexander McQueen

Just like several other luxury brands, Chanel is well-loved by fashion lovers. The demand for items designed by the brand is so high that millions of fake versions have saturated the market.

The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

While some people have an eye to detect what is real and which isn't, some are either not blessed with such talents or simply don't care.

A video of a young lady sported with a fake version of a Chanel bag has gone viral on social meida.

The black and white bag had the name 'CNAHEL PARIS' written boldly on the bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

whereis__mona:

"What if Na new brand?"

_bukkiey:

"Chanel paris.......Aba branch."

kayzmoore_:

"most of una wey dey laugh for here, na fake full una closet."

elisabeth_a_secas7:

"They meant CNN Paris not Chanel."

miracleugonma:

"And she didn’t know o."

onegyallikedat:

"Na where her money reach abeg make una leave her."

that_temidayo:

"Someone said it’s auto correct."

luxuria_scents:

"Could be a new brand we haven’t heard of… "

Rearrange the alphabets: Reactions as man reveals what he got after paying N115k for designer sneakers

Online orders may be convenient, but they also remain one of the easiest means to get scammed, as seen in the case of Prince Mudi. The Twitter user gave many people a reason to talk after opening up about his online shopping experience.

According to the photos shared, he had ordered a pair of white Alexander McQueen sneakers, paying the sum of N115k.

However, he got a glaring fake shoe version with the words 'Already MoQDSHN' written in place of the brand's name, in an attempt to replicate the original design.

Source: Legit.ng