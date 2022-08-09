Looking good is good business, and for many people, working towards achieving this entails a lot of work

For women who are on the bigger side, it can sometimes be discouraging to put together an outfit that works

In this article, Legit.ng puts curvy women as top priority, listing some tips to help better your day-to-day styling

Having a bigger and curvier body is no excuse to hide under baggy shirts nor is it enough reason to wear undersized dresses.

Achieving the perfect look that flatters your body involves considering your body type, accepting it and knowing what works for it.

Photos of some celebrities. Credit: Anita Joseph, Eniola Badmus and Toolz

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng shares six important style tips every plus-sized woman needs to know.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Invest in good underwear and body shapers

This is universal and important for every woman. The right underwear can lift your look and make your body look great in whatever you wear.

A great body shaper helps in smoothing in the tummy and hips and can make you look more refined and polished in clothes.

2. Wear skinny jeggings, not leggings, as pants

American celebrity stylist Susan Moses is of the opinion that leggings are not pants but meant to be worn underneath.

Instead of putting too much 'personal information' out on the streets, opt for a pair of jeggings which are thicker and more appropriate.

3. Understand the balance between fitted and too tight

This is something women of all sizes are often guilty of. There is a big difference between squeezing into a dress and a dress that sits right on your body.

If you wear a fitted dress and your the lines of your underwear show, then that is a sign you've gone a size way under.

Tailoring your outfits and shopping through weight changes can also help you strike this balance.

4. Wear the right size shoes

Shoes are a great way of adding some personality and flair to your outfit, without going all out.

Go for classic pumps in a neutral colour for an illusion of longer leges and avoid straps around the ankles as they can make legs look shorter.

5. Follow fashion influencers with your body shape for inspiration

It will do you no good to draw inspiration from women with thick and curvy physiques if you're on the slimmer side - and vice versa.

Instagram boasts of millions of style influencers with various body types. Finding influencers with a similar body shape can inspire your confidence to try new things and show you what’s possible for your shape!

6. When in doubt, wear a wrap dress

This is a style that fits every body shape and is extremely flattering. The same can’t be said for any other style of dress, which is why this is unarguably essential for plus-size women.

Unsure of what to wear to that event? Try a wrap dress and don't forget those pumps!

These tips will make you look stylish and more confident about your body.

Ankara glamour: Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde steps out in stylish look at event

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is one Nigerian celebrity who always knows how to get fans buzzing with excitement every time she steps out for an event.

The curvy Nollywood veteran has always proven to be a fashionista, and her fans love her for it!

On August 3, the Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to share some photos from her time at the Heirs of Afrika event.

Source: Legit.ng