A fashion content creator identified as @_lord.ella__ has left social media users buzzing with reactions

This comes after she made a video showing how she transformed a tote bag into a skirt with suspenders

However, it appears not so many people are impressed by this fashion hack as they voted down the look

While most fashion hacks are meant to be easy, fun and wearable. However, not every type makes it to the list of approved hacks.

Internet users voted down the hack. Credit: @_lord.ella

Source: Instagram

Recently, a fashion content creator, @_lord.ella__, shared a video in which she showed how she made her tote bag wearable.

In the video, she is seen wearing the tote bag as a skirt with suspenders over a white turtleneck top.

Check it out below:

Social media users react

shopnandra:

"I’m confused?"

hlonitheelixir:

"But where am I gonna put my books now?"

herbittersweetness:

"Hell to the no sorry sis not today."

ese.oghenee:

"A hack that she kept dragging down… Abeg let’s keep the totes as totes and the privates private."

radiantrifa:

"LMFAOOO absolutely not!"

rishalove76:

"Come on now……IMMEDIATELY NO!!!"

nabkins:

"It’s really not that bad, people doing too much in the comments lol y’all too big to wear your bags so y’all hating "

