From Traditional Bridal to Afterparty Look: Lady's Transformer Dress Wows Netizens
- A gorgeous Nigerian bride identified as Nicole Nkem has left social media users buzzing with reactions
- Nkem got married looking dazzling in a black George dress which she transforms into an afterparty look
- The designer behind the impeccable look, IUF Coutoure, has been flooded with compliments on the design
This is undoubtedly the era of daring brides rocking jaw-dropping looks for their special day and we are totally here for it!
Currently trending on social media is a video of a bride looking elegant in a black George dress at her traditional wedding ceremony.
What started out as a stunning traditional bridal look left internet users with jaws hanging by the end of the video.
The IUF Couture dress, which transformed from an extra bride's choice to a regular bride's look, ended up as a sizzling playsuit by the time the bride was done taking off pieces of clothing.
Check out the video below:
Fashion lovers compliment designer of bridal transformer look
tory_kings_:
"Omo so na she get the body?!!! I was waiting for the hips to disappear with the cloth."
irenesawyerr:
"Truth oh, if she hadn't stripped, I would have believed hip pad was added to the outfit. Nice"
vickydoll70:
"So beautiful. Great job"
anita_lawrence70:
"Dis is definitely a master piece nd am rocking this soon, outfit choke any how."
toli_licioustola:
"See full option nau...a babe and half. See bride with doings."
shop.purplebyjennifer:
"Uniquely different "
bloomapparel.ng:
"This right here is the real deal. She went from bride to wedding guest then to after party things."
