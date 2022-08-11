A gorgeous Nigerian bride identified as Nicole Nkem has left social media users buzzing with reactions

Nkem got married looking dazzling in a black George dress which she transforms into an afterparty look

The designer behind the impeccable look, IUF Coutoure, has been flooded with compliments on the design

This is undoubtedly the era of daring brides rocking jaw-dropping looks for their special day and we are totally here for it!

The dress attracted compliments from fashion lovers. Credit: @iuf_couture

Source: Instagram

Currently trending on social media is a video of a bride looking elegant in a black George dress at her traditional wedding ceremony.

What started out as a stunning traditional bridal look left internet users with jaws hanging by the end of the video.

The IUF Couture dress, which transformed from an extra bride's choice to a regular bride's look, ended up as a sizzling playsuit by the time the bride was done taking off pieces of clothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers compliment designer of bridal transformer look

tory_kings_:

"Omo so na she get the body?!!! I was waiting for the hips to disappear with the cloth."

irenesawyerr:

"Truth oh, if she hadn't stripped, I would have believed hip pad was added to the outfit. Nice"

vickydoll70:

"So beautiful. Great job"

anita_lawrence70:

"Dis is definitely a master piece nd am rocking this soon, outfit choke any how."

toli_licioustola:

"See full option nau...a babe and half. See bride with doings."

shop.purplebyjennifer:

"Uniquely different "

bloomapparel.ng:

"This right here is the real deal. She went from bride to wedding guest then to after party things."

No bride should sleep on this: Fashion lovers share thoughts on designer's yellow transformer dress

It goes without saying that Nigeria is one country blessed with a lot of talented people, especially in the fashion industry.

A while ago, IUF Coutureurrently received compliments on social media for what some have described as 'fashion at its peak'.

In the video, she is seen posing in a stunning yellow dress with pearl embellishments around the sleeves and the skirt part, which later transforms into a different look

Source: Legit.ng