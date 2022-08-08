Over the weekend, beautiful ladies attended various owambe functions looking ravishing in different ensembles

Big Brother Naija 2018 reality star, Cee-C, was among those who stepped out for some party time in style

Twinning with Cee-C was Lockdown star Dorathy Bachor, who shared photos rocking a similar design

We love a well-tailored ensemble, and some Nigerian fashionistas never disappoint when it comes to serving looks.

The weekend saw some beautiful ladies sporting elegant asoebi looks at different owambe functions.

The ladies stepped out in matching asoebi. Credit: @ceec_official, @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Naija stars Cynthia Nwadiora and Dorathy Bachor recently shared photos sporting the same asoebi ensembles.

Cee-C in Erica Moore

The Double Wahala star and top brand influencer left her fans in awe when she posted photos rocking a mono strap off-shoulder asoebi dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The curvaceous beauty put her stunning physique on display in the gorgeous dress that featured a bedazzled corset bodice and a dramatic bow on the side.

The look was put together by designer Erica Moore.

Dorathy in Radchaleur

The stunning Lockdown star is one big-chested babe who understands what works for her body.

She opted for a double-one-sided strap dress which featured a cleavage-revealing neckline covered in silver appliques.

The lower part of the dress featured a tulle draping. This look was put together by Radchaleur.

"E carry DSTV dish for body": Video of bride's dramatic asoebi style sparks reactions

Some brides love to go all out for their look, and a lady identified as Njideka is certainly one of them.

A video of her traditional wedding look has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens with mixed feelings.

In the video posted by the designer, @lakimmyfashion, the bride is seen in a deep blue George dress with long lace sleeves.

"The outfit is tacky": Fashion police comes for lady over her revealing asoebi dress

Every once in a while, asoebi styles tend to be a thing of controversy on social media, causing many people to put on their fashion policing hats and get to work.

Well, this appears to be one of those moments and at the very heart of the conversation is a lady identified on Instagram as Adebukola.

She recently took to her Instagram page to share photos of her asoebi look, and in no time, fashion blogger, @asoebiafrica, reposted the photos.

Source: Legit.ng