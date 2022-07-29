A Nigerian bride identified as Njideka has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over her outfit

In the video, she can be seen sporting a blue George dress with a structured design featuring a stiff circular peplum and sleeve design

Many fashion lovers on social media have reacted with mixed feelings to the design, questioning the comfortability

Some brides love to go all out for their look, and a lady identified as Njideka is certainly one of them.

A video of her traditional wedding look has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens with mixed feelings.

The style has stirred mixed feelings. Credit: @lakimmyfashion

In the video posted by the designer, @lakimmyfashion, the bride is seen in a deep blue George dress with long lace sleeves.

What makes the dress different - and perhaps unconventional - is the structured peplum design on one side of the waistline with a similar one around one of the sleeves.

Due to the nature of the stiff peplum, the bride's hand looked uncomfortable as it could not hang down properly.

Check out the video below:

Mixed feelings trail asoebi style

While the dress may have flattered Njideka, social media users do not seem to be fans of the design.

Check out some comments below:

oyinkscloset:

"This dress doesn’t look comfortable at all. Looks too tight. I doubt if she is able to breathe."

ijayykay:

"This outfit is just for the runway or exhibition but let her drop her arms I want to check something."

_maromanufacturer:

"I know her right arm is paining her BUT this dress is definitely well constructed."

jay_onair:

"Work of art oooo!"

teniola_ajanaku:

"It's a no for me....which hand I go dey use pack malt inside my bag."

adedoyin.ann:

"Somebody cannot even fight for souvenir in this kind of dress I don’t want Abeg, how will I carry My bucket and mop in this kind of outfit?"

elisa_tila:

"Carry Dstv dish for body ; Iru Rogbodiyan wo leleyi?"

medthebeloved:

"Saturn got nothing on this dress."

che_esom:

"Doesn't look comfortable at alllllll."

simplygorgeouscreations:

"Any style that makes me uncomfortable is a 'NO NO!'. This is pure punishment. The concept is really nice but it should be for the runway. She con dey 'buga' unwillingly because the hand couldn't rest normally."

chidexlusives:

"Design is aesthetics and functionality. This design is really beautiful. Aesthetics = 100% but, functionality = 5%. I mean, how long is her arm gonna keep hanging that way."

osedumebi_:

"Beautiful but won’t her hand hurt her after wearing this?"

