Nigerian brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo, recently shared some new photos of herself spotting a sizzling look

Priscilla who is the daughter of Nollywood actress/businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo, has proven to be a fashionista

Only a few days ago, Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo stunned his fans with photos sporting a leather jacket

When it comes to social media stars who continue to serve major Gen Z style goals, Priscilla Ojo easily comes to mind.

The brand influence and daughter of Nollywood actress/businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo, is bold, daring and not afraid to embrace her feminity.

The fashionista rocked a brown look. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The 21-year-old recently took to social media to post some new photos of herself looking fabulous -as per usual.

In the photos, she donned a belted leather trenchcoat in a deep shade of brown and paired it with some coffee brown fitted thigh-high leather boots.

With glossy lips and a clean makeup, Priscilla was serving some boss babe vibes.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng