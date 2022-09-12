A little boy recently wowed many people on social media with his incredible dance moves and style

A viral video which surfaced on the internet shows the little boy exhibiting his dancing skills with so much energy

Eyewitnesses at the occasion could not stop cheering and making videos of him as he danced

A video of a little boy dancing during a recent occasion has gone viral on social media.

In the video making the rounds online, the talented little boy danced with style and people could not stop screaming at the scene.

Little boy dances with swag

Source: Instagram

At a point in the video, the little boy removed his jacket, threw it on the floor and whined his waist like a professional.

Netizens gush over little boy

Reacting to the video, several netizens showered praise on him for his dance skills.

Tunde wrote:

"Bro, come here! Who will wash that jacket for you? Come and pick it Oo! He’s a stepper though."

Kleverjay said:

"Future sugar daddy. What a great man with beautiful dance steps."

Sneezemankind stated:

"Such a cute small gumbu."

Official2baba commented:

"Why does he look like young investor sabinus to me @mrfunny1_."

Mccharleneofficial stated:

"Aaaah this one na man ooh. See moves, Chaiiii."

Laughpillscomedy wrote:

"Please how do I reach out to this Lil man? Anyone with info?"

Triclowns added:

"See moves na. Na who sabi dance Dey get mind troway suit."

Davidbuffest asked:

"Grandpa is that you ?"

Giftbright_ reacted:

"Is the confidence for me? Wow a big awwwwwwwn for you abeg. U better pass me oooo dance I no sabi."

Boleboxxlagos said:

"You can’t tell me nothing! Boy has been here before and was a heart breaker too… because whaaatttt."

Watch video below:

Source: Legit.ng