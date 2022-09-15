A makeup enthusiast has gone viral on social media over her latest video, which involves fresh grass

In the video, she is seen cutting the grass, which she attaches to her eyelashes, a style which she tagged 'vegan lashes'

Several internet users have reacted with amusement to the video, questioning the rationale behind the look

When it comes to fashion, it appears there is no limit to how bizarrely creative people can get with their style.

A US blogger and makeup enthusiast, Maryna Molchanova, recently got social media users scratching their heads over one of her makeup videos.

Photos show blogger wearing grass on her lashes. Credit: @molchanova.mua

Source: Instagram

In the clip, which has gotten almost 80,000 likes on Instagram, Maryna is seen using a piece of grass as a makeup accessory.

She can be seen attaching pieces of grass to her lashes to match the green eyeshadow she sports.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of vegan lashes

kizzyk36:

"W.tf why????"

vincecoffin_:

"you can not be serious."

jahaanviverma:

"leaves will dry and fell off."

shruti_aggarwal8:

"Sooo creative "

cielotaylorsky:

"This has to be a joke "

cherronica:

" I don’t know how I feel about that."

disc0untdraxul4ra:

"I’m begging you PLEASE stop this madness."

wacuka_kiruma:

"There's something differently wrong about this generation."

rei77y:

"this is so dumb "

rccmagda:

"do i have to explain what the word vegan means w little drawings or are u okay deleting this video and changing what it says? stop spreading desinformation."

sylvia.cortes:

"As a vegan I would never put grass in my eyeslashes ?!"

