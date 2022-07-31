"Strike loading for beauty."

On July 30, the housemates of the Big Brother Naija Level Up edition had their first Saturday Night party

Shortly after the party, two housemates of the Level 2 house, Beauty and Ilebaye got into a fight which saw Beauty attacking her

Numerous clips from the incident have since gone viral on social media, with many people dragging the ex-beauty queen

Level Up housemates, Beauty and Ilebaye got social media users buzzing with reactions following an incident that trailed their first Saturday Night party on July 30.

Beauty who appears to be in a romantic entanglement with Groovy, was upset with him for dancing with another housemate, Chomzy - a Level 1 housemate.

Seething over the issue, things took an interesting turn when she went off on Ilebaye for trying to caution her against raising her voice and behaving herself.

This led to Beauty raising her voice at Ilebaye and even going as far as removing her (Ilebaye) wigs and speaking directly in her face in a daring manner.

Rather than fight back, Ilebaye remained calm and unperturbed by the attack.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The incident sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While others dragged Beauty over what they tagged as uncouth behaviour, some commended Ilebaye over how she handled the confrontation.

Check out some comments below:

adunnioflagos:

"@beauty.xooo strike loading o remember this was what tasha too did to mercy that year "

uniquet_f:

"Strike is coming .. beauty with uncouth character is vain . This right here is just tacky and she’s troublesome . Even if she Dey play Erica script, make person tell am e too early and she no play am well."

Miracle Ekechi:

"From day one I knew that beauty has nothing to offer,always everywhere and talking tr..ash. It's illebaye's calmness and composure for me ooo. Me and myself knows it can never be me Shaa."

sallie.may:

"Wow how can they remove my wig and I’ll be that calm… wow must take a literal angel to hold me back o."

lankymarry:

"Craze beauty queen."

adesegun_samuel:

"Strike loading for beauty."

Ubah Wendy Esther Mmadu:

"My love for Illebaye tripled last night. Beauty without brain fighting ur fellow housemates cos of a boy that doesn't even care for her."

Charles Ibey:

"Beauty no try at all. Ilebaye’s tolerance mechanism needs to be studied."

