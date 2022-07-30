Funke Akindele has left social media users in awe of her style after she took to her Instagram page to share some new photos

In the photos, the Nollywood star and Lagos state deputy governorship candidate donned a white Boubou dress

A while ago, a fashionista impressed internet users with her style replication of actress Nancy Isime's denim look

Nollywood actress/filmmaker Funke Akindele has always been a boss when it comes to fashion and style.

However, it appears the Lagos state deputy governorship candidate is taking things up a notch following her new career direction.

The actress's new look has earned her compliments. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

She recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself looking dazzling in a boubou dress.

The dress featured a squared patch design at the front and sequin embellished sleeves.

The actress/politician added an edge to the look by pairing the dress with a striped asoke cap - sometimes mostly worn by men.

She accessorized with a bedazzled cute purse.

Swipe below to see more:

