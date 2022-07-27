Popular Nigerian entertainer and media personality Denrele Edun recently got social media buzzing with reactions

In a video posted on his official Instagram page, the fashionista can be seen hanging his extra long braids over the shower door

In his caption, he explained that this is how he showers and hinted that when it came to bedtime, it was a different ballgame

Denrele Edun is one Nigerian celebrity whose eccentric sense of style has remained pretty consistent over the years - if not more daring.

The media personality and entertainer recently took to his Instagram page to share an interesting video capturing his shower time - keeping things PG13, of course.

The media personality hung his braids over the shower door. Credit: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

In the video that appeared to have been recorded by his friends, Denrele can be seen cleaning up in the shower.

Even more interesting is how he placed his floor-length braids away from contact with water. The braids can be seen hanging over the shower door in quite a dramatic fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Justifying the reason for his taste in style, Denrele captioned his post:

"Before you crucify me, remember I operate on the premise of “Fashion Is Pain!”. This is how I shower everyday; Floor length braids flung on the bathroom door and body tilted forward. How do I sleep? Now that’s another “Tale of Two Cities!”"

Reactions to lady's extralong gold hair in trending video

When it comes to fashion and style, people tend to have varying ways of self-expression, some more daring than others.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose hairstyle has made her an internet sensation on social media, earning her nicknames online.

In a video posted by @instablog, a lady dressed in an animal print outfit can be seen out and about rocking a really long, gold hairdo.

"Customized hair" - Reactions as young girl glues name on her unique hairstyle

For many people, the way they wear their hair is a form of expression - an art. This explains the various style we see every day, ranging from daring to puzzling.

A young lady may have just set off a trend with her unique hairstyle in a video which is currently trending on social media.

In the video reposted by @asoebiladies, the young girl is seen wearing a proud smile as she turns around for the camera showing off her pixie cut hairstyle.

Source: Legit.ng