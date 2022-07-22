Popular Nigerian actor and businessman, Aremu Afolayan, has left social media amused over hs reaction to a designer piece

In the video posted on his Instagram page, the actor is seen holding a print skirt with fringe, designed by Valentino

According to the actor, the designer skirt is selling for 53,000 UAE dirham, which is about N8 million

Yoruba movie actor Aremu Afolayan has shared his reaction to seeing a designer skirt selling for almost N10 million.

The actor shared a video of the skirt. Credit: Aremu Afolayan

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram page of over 400,000, the actor can be seen in what appears to be a luxury shop in Dubai.

He is seen holding up a tribal print skirt by luxury brand Valentino.

According to the actor, the fringe skirt, which featured tribal prints, including a bold drawing of the map of Africa, is said to cost a whopping N8 million (53,000 UAE dirham).

Reacting in shock, Aremu humorously said the designer ought to be in jail for designing such an expensive skirt.

Watch the full video below:

