Nigerians on social media are buzzing with reactions after a video surfaced on social media of a young girl's hairstyle

In the video, the young girl is seen showing off her hair with the name 'Fousseni' emblazoned on it

In a similar story, a lady became an internet sensation after a video of her dramatic long hair went viral online

For many people, the way they wear their hair is a form of expression - an art. This explains the various style we see every day ranging from daring to puzzling styles.

A young lady may have just set off a trend with her unique hairstyle in a video which is currently trending on social media.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

In the video reposted by @asoebiladies, the young girl is seen wearing a proud smile as she turns around for the camera showing off her pixie cut hairstyle.

However, that isn't all there is to the look. She took things up a notch by glueing embellishments on her hair including her name spelled out on the hair.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts about hairstyle

jaydee_fabrics:

"Is the beauty for me ....Make I reason this hair for my photoshoot."

inioluwa_ariori:

"It's the way she's blushing for me "

__og__mia:

"E sure me say na super glue dem still use ‍♀️"

_olakemi_:

"Awww awwww so creative "

kii_fahyah:

"The person wey write am sef no get handwriting "

adebimpe_sugar:

"Customized hair "

"Oshey Rapunzel" - Reactions to lady's extralong gold hair in trending video

When it comes to fashion and style, people tend to have varying ways of self-expression, some more daring than others.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose hairstyle has made her an internet sensation on social media, earning her nicknames online.

In a video posted by @instablog, a lady dressed in an animal print outfit can be seen out and about rocking a really long, gold hairdo.

"How will the scalp receive fresh air?" Reactions to video of beaded hairstyles for kids

While children are big on hairstyles that feature sparkles and colours, they aren’t big on the pain that comes with braiding hair.

A video showing a collection of kiddies' hairstyles featuring lots of beads infused in the plaits has left social media users with mixed feelings.

In the video posted by @nigerianbraids, little girls sporting different shaped braids can be seen with colourful beads attached to their neatly-done hair.

