A video of some little girls sporting heavily beaded hairstyles has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the video, the girls can be seen wearing different styles of plaited braids heavily embellished with beads

Several internet users reacted to the video, voting down the style as they thought it painful and uncomfortable

While children are big on hairstyles that feature sparkles and colours, they aren’t big on the pain that comes with braiding hair.

Internet users do not approve of the style. Credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

A video showing a collection of kiddies' hairstyles featuring lots of beads infused in the plaits has left social media users with mixed feelings.

In the video posted by @nigerianbraids, little girls sporting different shaped braids can be seen with colourful beads attached to their neatly-done hair.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Socia media users vote down on hairstyles

While the hairstyles were petty creative, it appears social media users were not buying into the whole beading idea.

Check out some comments below:

onyinyegeegee:

"It’s creative but looks so uncomfortable. And how would it be taken out?"

sister_dii:

"No, they won’t be comfortable while sleeping.imagine turning to the side and you get to lie on beads for hours before you change position.It will really inflict pain on the child."

mzzz_ajoke:

"Capital NO!"

theyummylulu:

"The kid in me is saying NO!"

aimy_graceee:

"How will the scalp receive fresh air? How will they scratch that part when it itches?"

kokoshirley_thelma:

"Looks hella painful for those kids☹️"

kokoshirley_thelma:

"So cringe tho"

marilynmasehela:

"My head started itching from seeing this."

uniquedove__:

"So uncomfortable to me let alone to the kids."

Too young to slay: Another baby with lace front wig sparks mixed reactions online

While lace frontal wigs were created mostly for grownups, it appears some mothers are making sure their children get right into the slay game - no matter the age.

This is certainly the case for a toddler gearing up for her birthday - presumably her first.

In the video posted by blogger, @asoebiladies, the baby is seen sporting a lace frontal wig while someone proceeds to apply some hair spray around the edges.

This did not go down well with some people who saw the video, and they voiced their concerns.

Source: Legit.ng