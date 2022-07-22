Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin, gave fans some fashion moments on her Italy

In one of the photos shared on her Instagram page, the Shine Ya Eyes star posed on a boat, sporting a Maison Goyard bag

Maria joins the list of celebrity fashionistas who have rocked the French trunk and leather goods maker brand

While foreign brands like Bottega Veneta and Fendi may be ruling the Nigerian scene, it appears yet another brand is taking over gradually.

While on her Italy trip with her beau, Maria Chike Benjamin rocked some fashionable looks that left her fans buzzing with excitement.

The bag is worth around a million naira. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

One of those looks featured a white and black form-fitted dress which she paired with a scarf in classic Paris fashion.

Sitting pretty beside her on the boat was a Maison Goyard bag, making her the latest Nigerian celebrity to be spotted with a bag from the French designer brand.

The Saïgon bag is one of Maison Goyard’s emblematic pieces as it inherits all its trunk-making signature codes like the wood batons, leather corners and trunk rivets.

While the price is not on display on the website, the cost of this bag is between $1,200 (498,480) and $2,500 (N1 million), according to Love To Know.

About Maison Goyard

Goyard is a French trunk and leather goods maker. It was established in 1853 in Paris, and previously doing business as Martin (Pierre-François Martin founded the House of Martin in 1792).

Little is known of the origins of the iconic interlocking Chevron pattern, seen on many Goyard bags as the Goyard brand is known for a certain amount of secrecy, refusing to grant interviews.

Priscilla Ojo rocking Maison Goyard

Before Maria was Priscilla Ojo, who also sported the same designer bag.

Priscilla may have shot into the limelight as the daughter of popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, but she certainly is making a name for herself gradually.

Asides from running her own fashion brand, the young lady has also proven to be a lover of all things luxury fashion.

In May, she shared some photos of herself, which appeared to have been taken in the back of a car rocking a Goyard bag.

