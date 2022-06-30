Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 reality TV star, Roseline Afije who is better known as Liquorose uploaded some new photos recently

In the new photos shared on Instagram, the Shine Ya Eyes runner-up poses in a dapper suit, sporting a stylish haircut

The look which is a fresh break from her adopted girlie style has left quite a number of people impressed

We all love a girl who can pull off an ultra-feminine look one minute and also hold attention in boyish shaggy looks the next minute.

And this is something Liquorose knows how to do all too well.

Real name, Roseline Afije, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 reality star recently left fans in awe over her new photos.

The Shine Ya Eyes star who has always had a tomboyish streak about her style has been slaying in a lot of girlie looks post-BBNaija.

The reality rocked a black suit. Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

This is why when she posted new photos looking rather suave in a dapper black suit, it got her fans buzzing.

In the photos, Liquorose dons a well-tailored black tuxedo with coordinating pants and a crisp white shirt underneath.

She paired the look with some star-embellished sleek black shoes.

Although she sported a natural glam makeup look, she rocked a punk haircut, a style many people knew her with pre-BBNaija.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Let’s Switch the Style up a little bit."

Swipe to see full look below:

Liquorose's photos attract compliments online

thearinolao:

"Come on!!!!!!‼️ Only the girls who can do both get it."

yerinsabraham:

"Rose Bond 007"

moreyfaith:

"It’s the diversity for me hottie"

zambia4liquorose:

"The Original TomBoy "

peacegal33:

"The Liquorose I know ❤️ love this look on you."

sanezy2021:

"Only one LIQUOROSE.. the only King and Queen."

angigift:

"My Versatile Queen who does everything yes that's who you are."

al.freda1830:

"You make Tom boy look so unique ❤️"

