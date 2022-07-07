Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, recently took to social media to share some gorgeous photos

In the photos, the dancehall queen posed for several shots in a denim-on-denim ensemble which she rocked at a show

In the caption, she opened up in a hilarious comment about the struggles of being a thick woman

There are loads of perks that come with being a thick woman, especially if you're an African woman.

However, with great power comes great responsibility that one tends to struggle with from time to time.

Yemi Alade's recent post is yet another reminder of this.

The singer's post garnered reactions. Credit: Yemi Alade

Source: Instagram

The singer recently took to her Instagram page to share photos of her denim ensemble.

In the photos, she sports a denim jacket over a black camisole and paired the look with some fitted denim pants that flatter her curves.

In the caption, the singer opened up about the 'pains' of fitting into a pair of denim pants.

In her words:

"If you don't jump , to put jeans on, baby you can't feel my pain."

