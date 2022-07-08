Nigerian media personality, Tomike Adeoye, recently took to social media to celebrate her daughter's first birthday

The media personality rocked a matching tulle dress with little Tomike's cute dress while the father donned a suit

The gorgeous looks of the cute family were styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Yina of the fashion brand, Medlin Boss

First birthdays are very special, especially for the parents who often try to make it a memorable one for their kids.

However, when you have a fashionista mum like Tomike Adeoye, best believe looking your very best in your birthday photos is a given.

Little Tomike was dressed in pink. Credit: @tomike_a

Source: Instagram

Her daughter, little Tomike, clocked one and the media personality made sure to wow her fans with photos from her birthday shoot.

The adorable little girl was clad in a gorgeous cotton pink tiered tulle dress, and her mum matched in a similar maxi dress design.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The proud dad looked like a proper English man ina white 3-piece which saw him looking dapper in a tail coat, a sleek hat and a walking stick.

The family look was put together by @medlinboss.

Check out the photos below:

"This is 61": RMD serves 'zaddy vibes' in monochrome look as he marks birthday

Richard Mofe-Damijo, fondly known as RMD, has continued to give a lot of younger men a run for their money when it comes to fashion.

The Nollywood veteran turned 61 on Wednesday, July 6, and in classic celebrity style, he took to his Instagram page to celebrate with some new photos.

RMD, who is one of Nollywood's hottest silver foxes, is not one to disappoint when it comes to rocking dapper looks, and this time was no different.

"People are going through a lot": Reactions as lady draws straight line tattoo from ear to finger

A lady's decision to tattoo a straight line on one side of her body has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions.

In a video posted on social media by @krakshq, a lady is seen getting her newly-done tattoo cleaned by, presumably, the tattoo artist.

The tattoo, as seen in the video, comprises of a straight line drawn from the back of her ear all the way through her shoulder, arm and down to her middle finger.

Source: Legit.ng