Popular Nigerian musician, Ayra Starr, recently performed at a show and a video has since gone viral on social video

In the video, the Mavin artiste is seen, during a performance, adjusting her boots which appear to have gone down her legs

Several internet users have reacted to the video with some questioning why she wore oversized shoes for the show

Ayra Starr is one celebrity who takes her style pretty seriously even if it requires pausing midway through a music performance to fix her 'drip'.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: @ayrastarr, @tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

This appears to be the case as seen in a now-trending video which seems to have left many people amused.

In the video, the Fashion Killer crooner is seen dressed in a leather two-piece leather set comprising a fire print jacket with a mini skirt, which she paired with some knee-high boots

While performing her hit song, Bloody Samaritan, the 20-year-old Mavin artiste can be seen bending to pull up her leather boots which seem to have gone down her legs and bunched around her calves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Internet users share thoughts on Ayra Starr's boots

jboiautos:

"Why is her shoe this biggg "

ikukunkemakonam:

"Why is wearing oversized booth.. How is she going to perform with oversized booth.. Marvin need to change their designers."

spondulix01:

"Them suppose help am slimfit am b4 rocking it."

aseriobiome:

"They buy her big shoe so she go grow with am."

mazi___drey:

"The boot na oversize."

"Don't try it again please": Reactions as Chioma Rowland walks runway at fashion show

It appears Chioma Rowland is adding 'top model' to her resume if the videos currently trending on social media are anything to go by.

The video which has gone viral on social media sees Chioma who has a son with singer, Davido, strutting down the runway at a fashion show.

In the video, the blonde-haired beauty dons a fitted black jumpsuit with a Moschino designer belt as she catwalks down the runway, in a fun and elegant way.

Liquorose switches things up, ditches wigs, dresses for tomboyish look in new photos

We all love a girl who can pull off an ultra-feminine look one minute and also hold attention in boyish shaggy looks the next minute.

And this is something Liquorose knows how to do all too well.

Real name, Roseline Afije, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 reality star recently left fans in awe over her new photos.

Source: Legit.ng