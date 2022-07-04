Asoebi fashion: 6 hottest wedding guest looks that are pure style goals

Over the weekend, loads of weddings took place and as usual, they were filled with glitz and glamour courtesy of asoebi ladies

From form-fitted dresses to jumpsuits, the ladies made sure to bring their fashion A-game to the events

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how six ladies turned up in style for their various owambe functions

Weddings are amazing and when it comes to Nigerian weddings, are often memorable events filled with great food, good music and eye-catching fashion.

As is the case with every weekend, lots of weddings took place over the weekend and the asoebi styles have since flooded social media timelines.

Some styles to draw inspiration from.

Legit.ng takes a look at six looks below:

Look 1

This ebony beauty turned up for her brother's wedding commanding attention in this resplendent number.

The gorgeous off-shoulder dress featured a long sleeve which draped int a train and a thigh-high opening in the front.

She kept her neck bare but sported long-dropping earrings.

Look 2

With the right style and designer in your corner, looking good in pink is a given.

This beautiful damsel came through with the girliness in a strapless sweetheart neckline dress with an embellished bodice.

This look can be perfectly executed with either lace or ankara as this belle appears to have done here.

Look 3

There are asoebi ladies and then there are those who bring the edge and drama.

This is certainly one of them. While the popular asoebi options are dresses, this pretty lady opted for a jumpsuit.

The fit featured a strapless corset bodice with a velvet wrap around the hip area.

Look 4

This pretty damsel came with elegance and class in this look. She sported a candy pink asoebi dress featuring an illusion neckline with ruffle details around the sleeves.

The form-fitted dress also had beaded drapes at the front centre of the dress all the way to the hemline.

Look 5

This is certainly one way to command attention as this look is not only classy but eye-catching too.

This belle opted for a form-fitted dress with a plunging neckline. The dress which featured a mini underlining, was designed with studded see-through lace.

Look 6

Cut-outs are still in vogue and it isn't only restricted to ankara fabrics alone. If you like to splurge for the perfect look, you can try it with brocade - like this stylish lady serving goals in this purple number,

The dress featured two differently -styled sleeves with one made from sheer and the other, cutout leaves.

Asoebi styles, when done right, often come out beautiful and with the right designer in your corner, you can never go wrong with these picks!

