Davido's ex-fiancee and brand influencer, Chioma Rowland, recently attended a fashion show in which she took part

took In videos shared on her Instagram page and also on other blogs, the mother of one is seen walking the runway

The videos have sparked mixed reactions among fans who are in support and those who found it weird

It appears Chioma Rowland is adding 'top model' to her resume if the videos currently trending on social media are anything to go by.

The video of Chioma has left internet users buzzing. Credit: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

The video which has gone viral on social media sees Chioma who has a son with singer, Davido, strutting down the runway at a fashion show.

In the video, the blonde-haired beauty dons a fitted black jumpsuit with a Moschino designer belt as she catwalks down the runway, in a fun and elegant way.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react to video of Chef Chi

The video warmed the hearts of fans of the food enthusiast and several of them took to the comment section to compliment Chef Chi.

miss_sunshine222:

"Beautiful Chioma.❤️"

instaskitzz:

"This babe dey enter my eye oo."

browniwales:

"Awww❤️❤️ Gorgeous Queen ❤️❤️ loving the woman she’s becoming super proud of her."

However, there were those who were unimpressed by her efforts and warned against Chioma walking the runway again.

Check out some comments below:

_reenen:

"She looks so pressed."

iambayoor:

"Why so robotic. She’s walking funny. And the jumpsuit look too tight and not to cut to her body shape."

daeze_a:

"She should not try it again please."

ofzcouture:

"Wetin chioma dey oooo .....d for at least teach am small catwalk naw......thou shall not do this again chioma dear❤️ i come in peace."

munaliza2043:

"Person wey dey shy she tried tho."

Models in QR code outfit, other mindboggling looks at fashion show sparks reactions online

When it comes to fashion and style, there are no limits to how far creatives will go in a bid to stand out with their designs.

A video currently trending on social media is a clear example of this and netizens are talking.

In the video posted by @dramaticpeople_, models are seen walking the runway in bizarre outfits ranging from QR codes to aluminium-like dresses.

Source: Legit.ng