Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV star, Natacha Akide, has taken to social media to share some new photos

The Pepper Dem star and brand influencer celebrated three years since she shot into stardom with a photoshoot

In the photos, the popular BBNaija ex-housemate posed in a sleek mustard yellow suit, showing some skin

Natacha Akide who is popularly known as Tacha has come a long way as a reality TV star.

With her Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) experience, Tacha's life changed and advertently, so did her sense of style.

Tacha shot into the limelight in 2019. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

The Pepper Dem ex-housemate recently took to social media to celebrate three years of stardom and she posted some photos in honour of the feat.

In the photos, Tacha posed for snapshots in a mustard skirt suit set. The jacket featured a silk collar that draped down her thighs.

With nothing underneath the jacket, Tacha showed off ample cleavage. With the mini skirt worn underneath, she paired the look with some silver pumps.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng