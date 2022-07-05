An American fashion blogger identified as Yanique Duke has taken to social media to share yet another mindblowing hack

In the video, the style enthusiast is seen showing how to wear a pleated skirt as a dress using a belt

Several internet users have reacted to the video with amazement, with some expressing an eagerness to try it

The beautiful thing about fashion is the versatility, and for style lovers who are not big on breaking the bank anytime they have to go out, many hacks abound to try.

Yanique Duke certainly left quite a number of people excited over a recent style hack she shared.

Yanique rocked a skirt as a dress. Credit: @yaniqueduke

Source: Instagram

The Atlanta-based fashion blogger took to her Instagram page of over 60,000 followers to share a video of how she rocked her pleated skirt - as a dress.

In the video, she wore the skirt over one shoulder and under the other shoulder in a mono-sleeve style.

With a tuck here and a tuck there, she creates a dress and cinches her waist with the use of a brown belt.

Check out the video below:

'Definitely trying this!'

The video, which has since gone viral, left quite a number of people impressed, many of whom expressed eagerness to try out the hack.

Check out some comments below:

missylynn:

"Running to my skirt section lol. Bout to wear this hack outttt."

theyoungsmiths:

"Pure genius!"

luchified_:

"Going to find an old skirt to try this with "

mrslaetriana_laree:

"This is too cute."

ayisyencheri:

"When you make it look so effortless!!! Yasss conversion!!!!"

laurynbrie:

"Yea it’s giving creative genius. I can’t wait to try w my pink skirt just like this! "

alabike001:

"I have this skirt o. Make I go try am ‍♀️"

