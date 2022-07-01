Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

In the new uploads, the mother of two donned a full Benin bridal look for The Real Housewives of Lagos reunion show

In the caption, the actress revealed the look was inspired by her maternal grandmother who hailed from Edo state

Iyabo Ojo is a boss when it comes to pulling off pure elegance in attention-commanding traditional looks and this time is yet another reminder.

The actress donned a cultural look for the reunion show. Credit: Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood actress who is part of the 6-member cast of The Real Housewives of Lagos, turned up for the reunion show looking like pure royalty in a richly put-together traditional look inspired by the Benin culture of Edo state.

The look which comprised of a heavily embellished form-fitting red mermaid dress flattered the actress' frame as she adorned herself with multiple corals around her neck, wrists, and on her bejewelled hair.

In the post, she revealed that she chose the look to honour her maternal grandmother who hailed from Edo state.

The outfit was designed by @bkslagos and styled by @medlinboss.

