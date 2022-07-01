Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos

In the photos, the fashion entrepreneur is seen looking fabulous in a gold-embellished white suit

A while ago, the mother of two gave fans some Barbie vibes in a chic and flirty pink ensemble that included her hair

One thing about Mercy Aigbe is the fact that she is never afraid to switch up her looks.

One minute she could be rocking Bubus and serving rich auntie vibes, and the next minute, she is turning up the heat in a boss chic look.

The actress donned a white look. Credit: Mercy Aigbe

The Nollywood actress posted some photos of herself for #WCW celebrations and she looked fabulous - as per usual.

The movie star donned a stunning white pantsuit featuring a fringed accent around the hemline of the structured jacket with gold patterns embellished on it.

She wore over-fitted straight pants which flattered her curves.

For her hair, she ditched the dark weave for a platinum blonde lace frontal wig which she packed to the back in a low bun.

Check it out below:

Hajia Minnah Mercy Aigbe takes break from bubu looks, slays in hot pink ensemble

A while ago, in some Instagram posts, the Nollywood actress and fashion entrepreneur shared photos of herself looking rather different but definitely chic.

In the photos, the mother of two is seen rocking a checkered mini skirt suit which she paired with a white shirt neatly tucked into her skirt.

Sticking to the pink theme, she sported fringed bob hair, accessorising with a pink bag and a pair of shinny sandals.

Reactions as Chioma Rowland walks the runway at fashion show

It appears Chioma Rowland is adding 'top model' to her resume if the videos currently trending on social media are anything to go by.

The video which has gone viral on social media sees Chioma who has a son with singer, Davido, strutting down the runway at a fashion show.

In the video, the blonde-haired beauty dons a fitted black jumpsuit with a Moschino designer belt as she catwalks down the runway, in a fun and elegant way.

