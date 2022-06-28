Ntando Duma's fans jumped to her defence when haters dragged the see-through dress she rocked at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

The former The Queen actress shared that she looked "disgustingly delicious" at the star-studded ceremony that took place over the weekend

Slamming Ntando, some of the stunner's naysayers claimed that she was "totally naked", while fans cheered her on and said she ate the look

Ntando Duma trended after the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards. The actress rocked a see-through dress that got the whole of Mzansi going.

Ntando Duma's fans defended their fave when she was being dragged for her see-through dress at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards. Image: @dumantando

The stunner took to her timeline to share a clip of herself taking snaps on the blue carpet. The snap also trended on Twitter.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Ntando posted the short clip of herself rocking the nude dress, designed by Miano Designs, that set tongues wagging online. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Disgustingly delicious fine a** mama ENTERED the chat. Tshabang ke fete! I love you @mianodesigns thank you so much for this dress! We DID IT!"

Mixed reactions over Ntando Duma's look

Some social media users slammed Ntando for being "totally naked" while her fans jumped to her defence and shared that she ate the look.

@Sbonga said:

"Before y'all start bashing Ntando Duma for her dress remember, y'all applauded Rihanna when she walked the red carpet with her see-through dress and when Lizzo did the same thing y'all attacked... DOUBLE STANDARDS."

@Katleho_mm commented:

"Nothing wrong with Ntando Duma’s dress… She has a nice body and South Africa should get with times."

jacintangobese wrote:

"You are the girl that you think you are."

pearlgumede said:

"You ate sesi the dress and body was giving."

@PitseD commented:

"What on earth could have inspired such blatant lack of self-value and self-respect. This is plain nudity."

@nomathembantb1 wrote:

"Totally naked."

@uNzima_Omuhle added:

"Attention-seeking on steroids."

