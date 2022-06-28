A young Nigerian lady, Drea Knows Best, tried to teach some American celebrities pidgin English at the BET Awards 2022

Chloe Bailey said "wetin dey happen" with such a force like someone who was ready to fight in a funny attempt to pronounce the words well

Rick Ross and Chance The Rapper also gave their best in speaking popular Nigerian slangs in pidgin English

A Nigerian lady with the name Drea Okeke but popularly known as Drea Knows Best has in an Instagram post tested the ability of some celebrities to speak pidgin English at the BET Awards 2022.

The first person she approached on the red carpet was Chloe Bailey. She asked her to say "Wetin dey happen". The American singer pronounced the words with an unbelievable oratory force. Drea was surprised.

Rick Ross tried hard to pronounce "wetin dey happen" when asked. Photo source: @drea_knowsbest, @richforever

Source: Instagram

Rick Ross and Chance the Rapper try pidgin

She went ahead to meet Chance The Rapper and asked him to say "no wahala". The rapper said it with ease as if he was used to the expression. The media personality said he made it all too easy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Rick Ross was the last person she spoke to. The American rapper said "wetin dey happen" in a belaboured attempt but it came out fine too.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reposted by Olorisupergal, it gathered hundreds of reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of them:

thisisfecko said:

"@chancetherapper Too easy oo!"

_jhecee said:

"Lmao, love it. Is Chance the rapper for me."

ybnl_comedian said:

"She dey teach people whetin she no sabi."

bigbaddie_xx said:

"Chloe used all her might."

damii_lorlah said:

"Chole literally used all her strength to say that 'wetin dey happen'."

whizbee_official said:

"Chance the rapper na from ijebu Igbo with that Yoruba accent."

emprejobritrader said:

"Make these guys no bite tongue o."

oshoks_ said:

"Chance sounded very Igbo."

sazzyjeweller said:

"Which motherland Rick Ross wan go again…he don already come n go na…"

Rick Ross in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rick Ross experienced the famous fun life of Lagos state after he touched down in Nigeria to mark the Easter celebrations.

The music star appeared ready to have an enjoyable time and he made sure to capture his experiences in a series of posts on social media.

In several photos making the rounds online, Rozay was seen hanging out with numerous Nigerian celebrities and influencers at a meet and greet.

Source: Legit.ng