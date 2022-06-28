The younger sister of Queen Naomi Silekunola, Similoluwa Oluwaseyi, turned a year older and threw a bash to celebrate

While the wife of the Ooni of Ife dressed in a regal blue dress while her baby sister shone in a shimmery dress

Some internet users have made some comments about the celebrant's outfit at the colourful birthday party

Queen Naomi Silekunola, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, recently had cause to celebrate as her younger sister, Similoluwa Oluwaseyi, clocked 25.

The video has gone viral online. Credit: @kemiashefonlovehaven

Source: Instagram

Video clips from the birthday party thrown in honour of Similoluwa turning 25, have surfaced on social media.

In the video, the queen, the celebrate and their mother are seen posing for pictures with the cake.

While Queen Naomi dons a blue dress with applique detailing, the celebrant opted for something more chic and fun.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She dressed in a two-piece shimmery fringed silver dress. The ensemble featured a criss-cross neckline and a high-waisted skirt.

She wore her hair in a curly high bun and donned slippers for the photo op.

Check out the video below:

Some social media users share thoughts

Amid the celebratory messages were a few concerns about Similoluwa's choice of outfit.

Check out how some concerned internet users reacted to the trending video:

chrissyammy:

"Hmmm church members in the mud"

faceofcilla:

"This outfit sha lol."

oluwaneyo:

"Y she no wear her second leg slippers."

"Wetin be this?" 18-year-old girl's revealing prom dress sparks mixed reactions online

Prom nights usually see young adults dressed to the nines in sleek tuxedos and red carpet-worthy ensembles.

However, there are some looks that get people talking and a video currently trending online is a clear example.

In the video posted by blogger, @africangirlskillingit, a young lady is seen in a floor-length blue dress against a blue backdrop with white balloons.

However, the top part of the dress is what seems to have caught the attention of many people. The top part was designed in a revealing style with scanty-fringed patches to cover the breast area leaving little to the imagination.

Source: Legit.ng