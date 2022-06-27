Stanley Chibunna who is better known as Funnybone got married to the love of his life in a star-studded ceremony

Nollywood divas including Lilian Afegbai, Mary Lazarus and others brought their fashion A-game to the wedding

Legit.ng takes a look at six beautiful screen goddesses and how they pulled up to celebrate their fellow entertainer

There's no wedding like a Nigerian wedding filled with glitz and glamour.

This is certainly what was witnessed at the white wedding ceremony of Nigerian comedian, Stanley Chibunna who is professionally known as Funnybone.

The ladies came through in style for the event. Credit: Lilian Afegbai, Mary Lazarus, Chizzy Alichi

Source: Instagram

Several Nollywood stars graced the event and in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how six screen goddesses slayed at the event.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Lilian Afegbai

The fashionista did not disappoint - as per usual. She turned up for the event rocking a beaded bodice dress with a cutout neckline featuring sleeves.

The form-fitting floor-length dress flattered her curves and we can certainly see people recreating this look.

2. Mary Lazarus

The movie star went the less popular route in the asoebi fashion trend. She opted for a mini-dress asoebi look with a ruffled flounce hemline.

The long-sleeve dress featured an illusion sweetheart neckline and the ensemble gave the actress a cute and flirty vibe.

A full spec indeed!

3. Warri Pikin

The curvaceous comedienne kept things classy and regal in this beautiful dress.

The dress featured a draped design at the front and the sleeves were designed in a cold-shoulder dress.

This look certainly did justice to her beautiful curves.

4. Chizzy Alichi

The epic Nollywood actress brought some heat to the event in her sultry look.

Alichi rocked a halterneck dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and some off-shoulder sleeves.

The beaded bodice dress also had some fringed detailing around the skirt which had a thigh-high slit in the front.

5. Debby Felix

The talented Nollywood sweetheart kept things simple yet elegant in this off-shoulder dress.

The floor-length dress clung to her body in a flattering way and the criss-cross design around the bodice and hip area complimented the look.

Her decision to go with a bow-designed gele was perfect!

6. Kiki Omeli

This talented screen goddess showed up for the wedding in a beautiful dress featuring tulle, appliques and studs.

The mermaid dress with its knee-length underlining was designed with a plunging neckline and tulle-embellished bodice.

These ladies did not come to play Funnybone's wedding!

"Not the same size": Nigerians react as lady shares photo of what she wanted vs what she got

While tailors are mostly to blame for botched designs, it appears the customer is the one taking most of the blame in this story as spotted on @asoeebibella.

The post sees a collage of two different pictures of ladies rocking a similar style.

In one photo, a lady is seen in a peach and pink design featuring a sweetheart neckline, a cut-out underneath the bust area and a corset bodice.

However, the lady on the left who appears bigger is seen in what appears to be a poorly-done version of the same outfit seen on the left.

Source: Legit.ng