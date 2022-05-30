A video currently trending on social media captures the moment a young lady was getting ready for prom night

In the video, the lady is seen dressed in a blue gown with a revealing design that exposed parts of her bust area

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many condemning the looks which they thought inappropriate

Prom nights usually see young adults dressed to the nines in sleek tuxedos and red carpet-worthy ensembles.

However, there are some looks that get people talking and a video currently trending online is a clear example.

The dress has sparked mixed reactions online. Credit: @africangirlskillingit (Instagram) Roos Koole for Getty

Source: Getty Images

In the video posted by blogger, @africangirlskillingit, a young lady is seen in a floor-length blue dress against a blue backdrop with white balloons.

However, the top part of the dress is what seems to have caught the attention of many people.

The top part was designed in a revealing style with scanty-fringed patches to cover the breast area leaving little to the imagination.

According to the caption, the lady is reportedly 18 years of age.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to revealing dress

pintsizedoctor:

"I don’t think it was supposed to look like that."

lilahsworld:

"I want to know if the school allowed her to attend with that dress on.."

sweetie__says:

"Bruh! How the hell did the school even allow this?! These schools are failing us on all levels! ‍♀️"

foreignfeline:

"Shes not even comfortable."

iamnylabanks:

"Her parents supported this look? Is she attending a strip club prom?"

alice_mupaya:

"Ahhhh who is 18???? Nawaoo this dress though hmmm."

glizznglamour:

"All I’m going to say is, if y’all can cheer on Rihanna, Cardi B, and the likes for wearing something even worse then leave home girl alone."

madambanga:

"I would love to see the schools reaction first."

armynath:

"I really don't know what this world is turning into."

eldorado_stitches:

"If you talk now .... People will start saying , stop judging, are you God, it is her life, she is a grown woman, she has the right to wear whatever she wants , you don't tell adult what to do with her life and money, she has the body and let her flaunt it, body positivity. You will start seeing comments like Waoooo, sexy, beautiful, ......chai .... Ladies ,please we need to do better... Love you all."

meedarh_luxury:

"Evn person wey wear clothe sef no confortable."

oni_mustaqeemah:

"People be doing unnecessary too much , what's she wearing."

Nigerians react as woman with very high-slit dress struggles to cover herself in trending video

A lady's decision to rock a rather daring outfit to an event has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

While high slits are currently in vogue, it appears not every slit makes the cut in what is considered elegant fashion.

A video shared by the comic page, Krakshq, shows a lady at an event in a fitted floor-length dress with its slit going up all the way, just inches shy of her waist.

Source: Legit.ng