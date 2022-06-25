Popular Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to wow her fans with one of her latest designs

The talented stylist posted a video of herself rocking a red dress which latest transforms into a green culottes jumpsuit

Only a while ago, the mother of three shared an asoebi look designed in a 2-in-1 form that transformed into a form-fitting jumpsuit

When it comes to creating eye-popping designs that are undoubtedly conversation starters, Toyin Lawani has proven to be a boss in that department.

The designer unveiled a new look. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the Tiannah's Empire boss shared a video of herself modelling yet another design that has left her fans in awe.

In the video, she is seen sticking poses in a red print robe dress. However, when she removes the belt and makes an attempt to strip, it falls open giving way to a green look which appeared to have been lined against the red fabric.

The green look is designed in the form of a culotte jumpsuit.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to Toyin Lawani's design

gingerpop_:

"I Love it "

abydouz_gele:

"Mad ooooo"

officialtoyinadewale:

"Wawuuuu so beautiful."

stelladamasus:

"I love this."

fabrics_by_wemimo:

"I fit collect souvenir for party twice."

casee_it_up:

"waoo!!!! I didn’t see this coming!!!!see talent"

jessypinkskincare:

"If magic was a Fashion! Then it’s Tiannah!"

