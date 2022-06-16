Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to unveil yet another one of her asoebi designs featuring a 2-in-one look

The top fashion designer and stylist shared photos sporting an intricately designed purple ensemble

Meanwhile, recently, Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic took to her Instagram page to share a photo rocking a silk look

Toyin Lawani is unarguably one of the most talented fashion bosses in Nigeria especially when it comes to African wear and it is not hard to see why.

The self-acclaimed 'King of Fashion' has proven to have an affinity for multifaceted fashion pieces and this time is no different.

The designer rocked a purple look. Credit: @elegantebytiannah

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer and stylist recently shared some new photos of herself in a gorgeous purple design.

The dress features a see-through corset bodice with illusion sleeves and applique embellishments.

With an overskirt attached at the waist, it gives the look of a regal dress with a satin train. However, once removed, it unveils the form-fitted jumpsuit.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

"The KOF transformer game is not today, same dress but a different feel. When it's an @elegantebytiannah styling design, expect a total package in one look."

See full look below:

