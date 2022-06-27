Nigerians on social media are buzzing with mixed reactions over a post about a lady who tried to replicate an asoebi design

The dress which featured a sweetheart neckline and an underbust cutout design, appeared differently in the replicated version

While some have blamed the lady for her choice of outfit to recreate, others believe the tailor did a good job

While tailors are mostly to blame for botched designs, it appears the customer is the one taking most of the blame in this story as spotted on @asoeebibella.

The post sees a collage of two different pictures of ladies rocking a similar style.

Fashion lovers have shared thoughts. Credit: @asoebibella

Source: Instagram

In one photo, a lady is seen in a peach and pink design featuring a sweetheart neckline, a cut-out underneath the bust area and a corset bodice.

However, the lady on the left who appears bigger is seen in what appears to be a poorly-done version of the same outfit seen on the left.

Not only does the neckline appears ill-fitted but the bustline looks unflattering as well.

Check out the full look below:

Social media users react to the asoebi style recreation

brownie_iny:

"When she obviously told the tailor she doesn't want her body to show o‍‍‍‍‍."

_immanie_:

"Let’s be looking at our body size before we copy style sha."

rhy_in:

"Why you sef carry cloth and style of the world people go give JW/DL/CC tailor."

nita_m_100:

"She tried, i am sure she told the tailor not to open her tummy, i feel the major difference is just corset."

nnebekeh:

"The tailor actually did this person a favour."

smilinbubbles:

"Abeg make we dey choose to sow style of our size ooo."

v_taminkay:

"But let’s be honest ...some styles are not meant for plus size ... there are amazing styles for plus size pick from them.... "

dege_k_odeh:

"0 abeg before u choose some styles please check ur body shape n size, not the tailors fault abeg."

yellowdaisyng:

"Well the inspiration and the owner are not the same size, definitely the dress wont fit the same way."

ogee_unisex_couture:

"It’s possible for her to tell the designer to cover up the revealing part. So I won’t blame the designer."

june10baby:

"I hate when people try to destroy other people's hard work. Aunty please have you tried bending down to press your phone?"

Source: Legit.ng