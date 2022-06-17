BBNaija star Alex Unusual redefines elegance in drop-dead gorgeous ankara dress

Big Brother Naija 2018 reality star, Alexandra Asogwa , better known as Alex Unusual, posted some new photos a while ago

, The reality TV star was among the guests who attended an award show for influencers a while ago and she turned up in an ankara dress

The pretty lady, who sported a blonde hair, struck a pose as she flaunted her curves for all to admire

Alex Unusual is one reality star who has continued to prove she knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Whether in traditional or English wear, the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality star has won herself the hearts of many fashion lovers in Nigeria.

The reality star dazzled in a green dress. Credit: Alex Unusual

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the reality star/top brand influencer attended an award ceremony and did so in grand style.

She took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself rocking a green ankara dress that brought out her curves.

The dress designed by @_stitchesbyaisy_ saw featured a cold-shoulder sleeve design, a corset bodice and a floor-length train.

In the photos, Alex sported a blonde low-cut hairstyle.

See the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng