Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji better known as Mo Bimpe has taken to social media to share some new photos

In the photos, the popular Yoruba actress rocked a gorgeously-styled asoebi dress, one among her many looks

Only a while ago, Nollywood star and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels posted photos rocking a similar look

There is no denying that Mo Bimpe's sense of style has improved significantly in recent times and we love to see it!

The movie star donned a stylish dress. Credit: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Real name Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji, the Yoruba movie star has been serving major style inspirations on Instagram and this time is no different.

She recently took to her page of 1.9 million followers to share photos of her latest aoebi look and there is no doubt that people have already updated their style catalogue with it.

In the photos, the actress who is married to fellow movie star, Adedimeji Lateef, donned an intricately designed black and white lace dress featuring a net fabric around the bust and sleeves.

With a ruffle design over the net, she paired the look with a black gele and hung part of the asoke over her arm.

Check out the photos below:

