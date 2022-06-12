Corset dresses remain at the top of the trend list when it comes to asoebi styles that are hot right now in Nigeria

Every Saturday, owambe parties around the country witnesses several belles looking glammed up in asoebi styles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at 6 fabulous and trending asoebi styles that feature corset bodice

It goes without saying that the corset trend has the ladies in a chokehold and it is evident in how often asoebi styles with this feature are seen on social media.

For Nigeria, it appears we have entered into our own 'gilded age' as almost every lady picking a style for an occasion opts for corset dresses.

As per usual, the weekend saw beautiful ladies in equally beautiful ensembles at various owambe functions.

Legit.ng takes a look at 6 of our favourite asoebi looks below:

Look 1

Here, Powede Adewujo looked stunning in a deep blue lace and velvet look.

Her form-fitted dress featured a corset, a choker with a Princess Anne neckline and long sleeves.

She rocked a sleek high bun look with a soft glam makeup.

Look 2

Lace and appliques have been holding down the asoebi style trend for the longest time as well as sheer.

Here, this stunning lady rock a daring dress with an illusion neckline and an illusion thigh-high slit.

The dress also featured a short corset bodice.

Look 3

This look is perfect for fashion-loving brides who are big on looking trending.

Here, the lady donned a corset bodice dress with a side draping giving off that regal bridal look. The off-shoulder dress featured intricate applique detailing around the bust and bodice areas.

Look 4

Here, the lady goes for a differently-styled sleeves trend, another one fashion lovers in Nigeria have welcomed with open arms.

She rocked a green lace dress with a long sleeve and an off-shoulder sleeve, also featuring a lace-up corset bodice.

She paired the gorgeous green lace dress with a cream gele.

Look 5

Keeping it simple and classy hardly goes out of style and this is what this lady did here.

She opted for a form-fitting pencil dress with a corset bodice. She kept things cute with a ruffle bow around her bust area.

Look 6

This gorgeous lady kept things pretty in pink with this head-turning number.

If you're not big on revealing ensembles then this one is for you. The corset dress featured short sleeves and a bow feature below the bodice.l

The corset trend doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon so you might as well join the trend!

