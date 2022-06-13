Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Queen Mercy Atang, has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

The Shine Ya Eyes star posted the photos in which she glammed up nicely, in honour of her birthday on June 12

Meanwhile, media personality Toke Makinwa got the internet buzzing with reactions over some risque photos shared

Birthdays are special and for Queen Mercy Atang, they are worth the hype and the glam.

The BBNaija star turned a year older recently. Credit: @officialphotofreak for @queenmercyatang

The Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star turned a year older on June 12, and for her birthday, took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some eye-popping photos.

For her birthday shoot, Queen made sure to represent the Monarchs - her fan base - by rocking two looks that spelt elegance, fierceness and royalty.

Queen in ankara

For the first look, she donned a stunning blue/black ankara dress with red and yellow leaves imprinted on them.

The corset dress featured a red lace bodice with a plain red hemline around the skirt. Queen paired the regal look with a red gele, coral beads and an elaborate handfan.

Queen in feather dress

For her main birthday look, Queen made sure to pull the stops for this one.

She donned a deep cream lace dress which featured long and dramatic sleeves made of feathers.

To complement the look, she sported a platinum blonde hair which she packed to the back, wearing a red lip colour.

With the sheer and lace detailing providing the necessary bling, Queen kept the use of jewelry on the minimum and also rocked chunky hoop earrings.

